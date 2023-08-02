CityLife

Aeroauto Partners with GREENPORT International Airport to Establish eVTOL Showroom

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Aeroauto, a leading expert in electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, has signed a Letter of Intent with GREENPORT International Airport & Technology Center. The collaboration aims to establish an eVTOL showroom, dealership, and maintenance services on the airport’s property, revolutionizing personal and municipal transportation.

With Aeroauto’s cutting-edge eVTOL technology, the partnership seeks to overcome urban congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and provide unprecedented mobility. GREENPORT International Airport envisions a future where eVTOLs seamlessly glide across the cityscape, embracing this vision with the establishment of a world-class showroom and dealership facility.

The Aeroauto eVTOL showroom and dealership, set to open by 2025, will showcase a fleet of futuristic vehicles, offering various urban mobility solutions. Residents of Emerald Island, Texas, and visitors will have the opportunity to explore the eVTOL models and learn about their potential applications in the city of the future. Additionally, an exclusive Aeroauto Service Center will provide top-tier care and attention to every vehicle.

This partnership solidifies Emerald Island’s position as a leader in shaping a smarter and more sustainable future. GREENPORT International Airport’s strategic location, commitment to environmental consciousness, and dedication to innovation make it an ideal destination for enthusiasts, investors, and stakeholders alike.

Not only does this collaboration exemplify the potential of Urban Air Mobility, but it also stimulates economic growth and job opportunities within the region. It sets the stage for cities worldwide to embrace the future of transportation.

