The European Space Agency Successfully Demonstrates Safe Satellite Deorbiting

The European Space Agency (ESA) has achieved a significant milestone by demonstrating the ability to deorbit satellites safely, even those not originally designed for such maneuvers. The Aeolus Earth Explorer satellite, operated by ESA, successfully met its demise above Antarctica on July 28 at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET.

The reentry process involved a series of complex maneuvers that lowered the defunct satellite’s orbit from 199 miles to 75 miles, ensuring its safe return and eventual incineration in the atmosphere. A newly released animation based on the SCARAB tool illustrates the final moments of the Aeolus spacecraft during reentry. The simulation takes into consideration the satellite’s shape, size, mass, and materials, as well as the principles of aerothermodynamics. It showcases the controlled descent made possible by the satellite’s “six degrees of freedom” – its ability to move freely in three-dimensional space along the x, y, and z axes.

The Aeolus satellite was not designed to fly at such low altitudes, but the demonstration proved that deorbiting satellites in a similar manner is feasible for a cohort of satellites with sufficient fuel remaining. Aeolus studied global wind patterns, contributing to our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere and improving weather predictions. However, the satellite had been losing altitude and was running out of fuel, necessitating a controlled reentry to prevent uncontrolled descent.

To ensure public safety, ESA deliberately crashed the satellite into Earth’s atmosphere in a controlled manner. Mission controllers guided the satellite for a week, allowing most of it to burn up during reentry. By executing the controlled reentry, the risk of debris falling in populated or undesired locations was significantly reduced.

This successful demonstration paves the way for future efforts to deorbit satellites and keep low Earth orbit free from unnecessary clutter. It highlights the possibility of safely disposing of satellites that have fulfilled their missions or are no longer operational. By deorbiting satellites in a controlled manner, space agencies can minimize the risks associated with uncontrolled reentries and contribute to the long-term sustainability of space activities.