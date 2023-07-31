The Successful Return of Aeolus Satellite: A Step Towards Space Safety and Sustainability

The European Space Agency’s Aeolus satellite, launched in August 2018 with the objective of monitoring Earth’s winds, has achieved a groundbreaking feat. It became the first dead satellite to be guided back to Earth to prevent space debris. After exhausting its fuel, mission officials at ESA successfully maneuvered the 1,360-kilogram spacecraft to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, and it landed in Antarctica on July 28.

Aeolus not only exceeded its planned life in orbit but also surpassed scientific expectations, making it one of ESA’s most successful Earth observation missions. To ensure a safe reentry, a series of complex maneuvers were performed to lower the satellite’s orbit from 320 km to 120 km. This strategic positioning ensured that any remaining debris would fall within the satellite’s planned Atlantic ground tracks.

The reentry of Aeolus is a significant achievement in making space safer and more sustainable. Tommaso Parrinello, Aeolus and CryoSat ESA Mission Manager, emphasized the importance of this event. With the assistance of a dedicated team of spacecraft engineers, flight dynamics experts, and space debris specialists at ESA’s mission control center in Germany, the remaining fuel of the satellite was utilized to carry out precise burns that positioned Aeolus for a successful reentry.

Although the risk of Aeolus causing harm was minimal, this successful reentry paves the way for handling other satellites that have reached the end of their life cycles. In addition to its contribution to climate research, the Aeolus mission provided critical operational data for weather forecasts. This data proved invaluable during the COVID-19 lockdown when weather instruments on grounded aircraft were inaccessible.

In conclusion, the triumphant return of the Aeolus satellite not only exemplifies ESA’s commitment to space safety but also highlights their dedication to sustainable practices. This achievement marks a significant step forward in ensuring the protection of space and the continuation of future space missions.