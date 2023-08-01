Advocates Present Overview of AI to Kentucky Legislators

Advocates for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in Kentucky recently presented state legislators with an overview of the technology. Representatives from the international consulting firm Gartner discussed the potential uses of AI in state agencies, while also addressing the risks involved.

During the meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Tourism, Small Business, and Information Technology, Ben Kaner of Gartner highlighted various ways that AI can be effectively utilized in Kentucky. These include data management, developing user guides, and providing multilingual resources to residents. However, Kaner also cautioned legislators about the dangers of relying solely on AI. He explained that it can potentially provide misleading information and reflect biases in data. Moreover, malicious users can exploit AI to target government networks. Kaner advised lawmakers to view AI as an opportunity, but to proceed with caution, ensuring human involvement and implementing automation in stages.

Legislators expressed concerns about the impact of AI on jobs, data privacy, and cybersecurity during the hearing. Some lawmakers were particularly interested in how AI could benefit education. Alicia Schollaert of Gartner explained that over half of teachers are already using AI to streamline administrative tasks and provide more time for students. AI can assist in developing lesson plans and even offer personalized tutoring.

Legislators emphasized the need for protocols and oversight to ensure responsible and ethical AI deployment. While recognizing the transformative potential of AI, they stressed the importance of setting boundaries and preventing misuse of the technology. Representative Kim King suggested adopting a similar approach to professions that hold fiduciary responsibilities.

Representative Ryan Dotson expressed concerns about the future evolution of AI and the fears associated with it among the general public. He called for careful consideration and preparation as AI continues to advance.