Advantest Announces New Additions to MPT3000 SSD Test Platform

Advantest Corporation, a leading semiconductor test equipment supplier, has introduced two new additions to its MPT3000 solid-state drive (SSD) test platform. The Independent Thermal Control (ITC) device interface boards (DIBs) and Engineering Thermal Chamber (ETC) are designed to aid in efficient engineering adoption, quality assurance, and early test development for SSD devices.

The MPT3000 test platform is capable of supporting the latest advanced computing standards such as PCIe Gen 5, which allows for high-speed and expanded bandwidth SSD devices for advanced data centers and storage applications. To ensure accurate characterization and testing of these faster and higher-capacity devices, the newly introduced components offer precise temperature control within thermal environments that replicate real operating conditions.

The Engineering Thermal Chamber (ETC) is integrated into the MPT3000ES3 test system and can handle high-power PCIe Gen 5 DUTs (Device Under Test). It provides accurate temperature control within a range of -10 to 85°C and can accommodate up to 32 DUTs. The ETC is particularly useful for characterizing small batches of DUTs at specific temperatures.

The MPT3000HVM3 test systems, designed for high-volume production test and qualification, support the ITC DIBs. These DIBs enable users to maintain a constant drive temperature by utilizing active temperature feedback from the DUT and adjusting the fan speed accordingly. This improvement ensures stable DUT temperature, unlike standard DIBs that rely on constant cooling air resulting in temperature fluctuations.

Advantest’s new products offer an easily implemented solution for engineering, quality assurance, and early test development of SSD devices, ensuring reliable operation across different temperatures and environments. The Engineering Thermal Chamber and Independent Thermal Control device interface boards are currently being delivered to customers, with availability for purchase expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more information about Advantest’s new products and their full range of memory test and measurement systems, visit the company’s booth at the Flash Memory Summit 2023 in August.

Advantest Corporation is a prominent manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment utilized in semiconductor design and production. Their systems and products are integrated into advanced semiconductor production lines worldwide, and they also engage in R&D for emerging testing challenges and applications. With a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, Advantest aims to provide innovative solutions for the semiconductor industry.