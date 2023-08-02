Advantest Introduces New Additions to MPT3000 SSD Test Platform

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier, Advantest Corporation, has announced the introduction of two new components to its MPT3000 solid-state drive (SSD) test platform. These additions, namely the Independent Thermal Control (ITC) device interface boards (DIBs) and Engineering Thermal Chamber (ETC), are designed to streamline engineering, quality assurance, and early test development for SSD devices.

The MPT3000 platform focuses on testing high-speed SSD devices that conform to advanced computing standards like PCIe Gen 5. These devices require accurate characterization and testing in thermal conditions that replicate operational temperatures.

The Engineering Thermal Chamber (ETC) has been integrated into the MPT3000ES3 test system and can accommodate high-power PCIe Gen 5 DUTs. It offers precise temperature control within a chamber that ranges from -10 to 85°C, conditioning up to 32 4-lane DUTs.

For high-volume production testing, the MPT3000HVM3 test systems support the Independent Thermal Control (ITC) DIBs. Unlike standard DIBs that provide constant cooling air but lead to fluctuating DUT temperatures, the ITC DIBs allow users to establish and maintain a steady drive temperature. They incorporate air channels on both sides of the DUT, ensuring a consistent temperature across all DUTs during asynchronous testing cycles.

Advantest’s aim is to provide an efficient solution for engineering, quality assurance, and early test development on SSD devices. These new additions offer users flexibility and efficiency, enabling these tasks to be carried out in smaller batches.

Customer deliveries for the Engineering Thermal Chamber and Independent Thermal Control device interface boards have already commenced, with availability for customer purchase expected in Q4 2023.

For more information about Advantest’s complete range of memory test and measurement systems, visit the company’s booth #634 during the Flash Memory Summit 2023, taking place at the Santa Clara Convention Center from August 8-10, 2023.