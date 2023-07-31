Advancing Quantum Measurements for LIGO and Beyond

Lee McCuller, a physics professor and expert in quantum squeezing, is at the forefront of developing groundbreaking techniques to enhance the sensitivity of LIGO, the world’s most advanced gravitational wave detector. McCuller’s goal is to expand the application of these techniques beyond LIGO in the future.

From a young age, McCuller has had a passion for building things. Nurtured by his uncle, who provided him with a power supply, McCuller began working with simple electronic hobby kits, learning about analog circuits and circuitry. Today, he applies his engineering skills to LIGO, a device used for precise measurements of gravitational waves.

Gravitational waves are produced when black holes and neutron stars collide, causing ripples in space-time. LIGO’s detectors, located in Washington and Louisiana, specialize in detecting these waves. However, they are limited by quantum noise, an inherent property of quantum mechanics that introduces unwanted fluctuations in the measurements. Quantum squeezing is a technique used to reduce this noise.

Research into quantum squeezing started in the 1980s and has made significant progress since then. McCuller is developing frequency-dependent squeezing that will significantly improve LIGO’s sensitivity.

McCuller joined LIGO at MIT after completing his bachelor’s degree and PhD in physics. He worked on the Fermilab Holometer experiment, which aimed to explore the connection between gravity and quantum mechanics. During this time, he became inspired by the groundbreaking work of LIGO scientists.

McCuller’s future goal is to apply the quantum measurement tools he has developed for LIGO to other scientific disciplines. He envisions making these tools widely accessible for precise measurements in various fields.

In conclusion, Lee McCuller is advancing quantum measurements to enhance the capabilities of LIGO. His work has the potential to extend beyond LIGO and benefit other scientific applications in the future.