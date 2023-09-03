Precise Alignment of Supermoiré Lattices Revolutionizes Next-Generation Moiré Quantum Matter

Physicists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed a revolutionary technique for precisely controlling the alignment of supermoiré lattices. These lattices are formed when two periodic structures, such as graphene and hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), are overlaid with a relative twist angle between them.

Moiré patterns are created as a result of this misalignment, leading to unique electronic properties. When two moiré patterns are stacked together, a supermoiré lattice is formed, expanding the range of tunable material properties. This discovery has the potential to significantly advance the field of moiré quantum matter and open up new possibilities for various applications.

The research team from NUS developed a technique to precisely arrange two moiré patterns, one on top of the other, by formulating the “Golden Rule of Three.” This technique enables the controlled alignment of the hBN/graphene/hBN supermoiré lattice. The scientists used a “30° rotation technique” and a “flip-over technique” to control the alignment of the different layers. These methods allow for the manipulation of lattice symmetry and band structure in the graphene supermoiré lattice.

One of the major challenges in creating graphene supermoiré lattices is the alignment of different lattice materials. The team addressed this issue by utilizing neighboring graphite edges as a guide for stacking alignment. Their technique has significantly reduced the fabrication time and improved the accuracy of the samples.

Moving forward, the research team plans to apply this technique to fabricate single-layer graphene supermoiré lattices and explore their unique properties. They also aim to extend the technique to other material systems to discover novel quantum phenomena.

This breakthrough has the potential to accelerate the development of the next generation of moiré quantum matter and advance our understanding of exotic material properties.

Source: National University of Singapore (NUS) physics department research article published in Nature Communications.