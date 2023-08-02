Semi-Solid State Batteries: A Potential Solution for Energy Storage

As the energy density of batteries continues to increase, semi-solid state battery prototypes are emerging as a promising solution for energy storage in various applications, including vehicles. These batteries offer improved safety performance by minimizing the risk of thermal runaway and short circuits through a reduction in electrolyte content.

Semi-solid state batteries commonly use a soft package + laminated packaging process, which can be adapted to different systems. This leads to improvements in energy density and cost-effectiveness. Several companies, including Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology, QingTao (KunShan) Energy Development, and Ganfeng Lithium, have already begun mass-producing semi-solid state batteries.

WeLion New Energy and Talent New Energy have successfully rolled off their production lines, with energy densities of 360Wh/kg and plans for large-scale production in the near future. QingTao (KunShan) Energy Development’s production line, with a capacity of 1GWh, has also become operational, marking a significant milestone in solid state battery production.

The global electric vehicle market has experienced substantial growth, resulting in a surge in demand for power batteries. To meet this demand, suppliers are focusing on developing solid-state batteries with higher energy density. China, in particular, has set ambitious goals for the industrialization of solid-state power battery technologies, aiming for energy densities of 350Wh/kg by 2025 and 500Wh/kg by 2035.

Other countries such as Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the US have also introduced policies to stimulate the development of solid-state batteries. Companies in these regions are actively collaborating to advance the technology.

However, to fully realize the potential of solid-state battery technology, manufacturers need to optimize their production processes and equipment, improve battery cell packaging yield, and increase sales. These factors will contribute to the growth and maturation of the solid-state battery industry.