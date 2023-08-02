AMD Exceeds Sales and Profit Projections, Focuses on Artificial Intelligence Computing

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) reported strong performance in the second quarter, surpassing sales and profit projections. The company also highlighted its progress in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) computing, positioning itself as a close competitor to Nvidia Corp.

AMD’s AI accelerators, designed to expedite the development of AI software, generated increased interest from customers. This indicates a potential opportunity for AMD to gain ground on Nvidia. During a conference call with analysts, AMD CEO Lisa Su mentioned that the AI accelerator market in data centers could exceed $150 billion by 2027. Customer engagement with AMD’s AI products notably grew last quarter as clients prepared to strengthen their infrastructure. Su emphasized that while it is still early days, it is evident that AI represents a multibillion-dollar growth opportunity for the company.

The positive outlook led to a 4% increase in AMD’s shares during late trading. Additionally, the company’s PC chip division performed better than expected, signaling a recovery in the market following the post-pandemic slump. Revenue for the second quarter reached $5.36 billion, surpassing expectations. The projected revenue for the third quarter is estimated to be between $5.4 billion and $6 billion, indicating the end of a two-quarter decline.

As the second-largest PC processor manufacturer after Intel Corp, AMD saw its PC chip unit revenue exceed estimates. However, its gaming division revenue fell slightly short of expectations. The recovery of AMD’s data center business has been slower than anticipated, with sales falling short of estimates.

Despite restrictions on exporting AI technology to China, AMD is exploring opportunities to develop products for the Chinese market that comply with US export controls. The company aims to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI processor market and has increased its investment in AI-related research and development.

Under the leadership of Lisa Su, AMD has shown commendable performance in recent years, gaining market share against Intel. Now, investors are looking to see similar progress against Nvidia, which currently holds over 80% of the AI processor market. AMD is actively working to establish a foothold in this emerging market, with increased investments and a focus on capturing a significant share in AI computing.