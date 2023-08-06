Advanced Security Measures and Facilities at the New Parliament Building

The new Parliament building has implemented cutting-edge facial recognition and scanning technology to ensure secure access. Artificial intelligence is utilized to facilitate entry for Union ministers, Members of Parliament, and top officials. Biometric data such as face scans, thumbprints, and PIN numbers are collected to ensure smooth access.

To further enhance security, smart cards utilizing the Smart Card Operating System for Transport Applications (SCOSTA) will be issued. These cards will be programmed to grant access based on security clearance, allowing entry only to personnel with appropriate authorization. Furthermore, access to specific areas within the building will be restricted based on categories.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is currently working on developing the encrypted data for these smart cards.

Privacy and security are of utmost importance at the new Parliament building. The Prime Minister’s wing will only be accessible to individuals with clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ensuring the highest level of security.

In order to assist visitors, a local navigation system or mobility app has been designed for the new Parliament building. This will enable individuals to easily find their way around the premises.

Media personnel will have access to the lobbies and corridors of Parliament. Journalists with a minimum of ten years of continuous reporting experience will also be granted access to the Central Hall. Media cards will allow entry to the adjacent North Utility building, which offers facilities such as a canteen and facilities room. However, access for media within the main new Parliament building will be restricted to designated sitting areas and another canteen.

Apart from the focus on security, the new Parliament building also aims to provide facilities for the general public. There will be three art galleries, including the India Gallery, as well as a common area featuring a Foucault pendulum installation. These additions aim to enhance the overall experience for visitors.