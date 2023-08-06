Small and Medium Enterprises Embrace Artificial Intelligence for Improved Operations

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance their business operations. Embracing AI offers numerous benefits to SMEs, as discussed by Ana Habib, a business consultant in disruptive technologies, during the conference “Artificial Intelligence as an Ally: How to Maximize the Potential of SMEs?” organized by the Women in Industry Commission.

The implementation of AI in SMEs brings efficiency and time-saving benefits to production processes, while also streamlining administrative tasks. Beyond manufacturing, AI tools are applicable in various sectors, including offices, for content creation, training, and coding commands.

Ana Habib emphasized that AI does not replace human workers but rather complements their skills. Trained individuals play a crucial role in managing AI equipment and interpreting complex code. Engineers, for instance, can leverage AI to improve machines and optimize efficiency.

Mariana Montalvo, the president of the Women in Industry Commission, highlighted that AI has already found applications in industries for several years. However, there are new tools and techniques that can be implemented in specific areas to further optimize operations.

The integration of AI into SMEs has the potential to transform their productivity, decision-making, and customer satisfaction. As more SMEs adopt AI technologies, small businesses have opportunities for growth and innovation. The continued adoption of AI by SMEs expands the potential for advancements in the small business sector.