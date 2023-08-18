Adobe, Flanders Scientific, and Kino Flo to Receive Engineering Excellence Awards from HPA

Adobe, Flanders Scientific, and Kino Flo have been selected to receive Engineering Excellence Awards from the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA). The awards will be presented on November 9 during the annual HPA Awards ceremony in Hollywood.

Adobe will be honored for its Text-Based Editing feature in its Premiere Pro editing software. Powered by Adobe Sensei, the AI tool, Text-Based Editing allows editors to analyze video clips and obtain transcriptions that identify individual speakers. This feature helps professionals create a rough cut faster by enabling them to search for specific words or phrases, cut sentences, and rearrange dialogue.

Flanders Scientific, on the other hand, will be recognized for its XMP550 55-inch UHD resolution HDR and SDR reference mastering monitor. The monitor boasts a QD-OLED panel with a peak luminance of 2,000 nits and a contrast ratio of 4,000,000:1. It meets the requirements for Dolby Vision mastering.

Meanwhile, Kino Flo will be feted for its Mimik 120 image-based lighting fixture. This lighting fixture can synchronize to an XR virtual production volume, providing foreground lighting.

Additionally, Stype will receive an honorable mention for its StypeLand XR plugin. This plugin allows for the mapping of graphics into LED panels for XR volumes.

Joachim “JZ” Zell, the chair of HPA Awards engineering committee, applauded the caliber and number of entries received for the Engineering Excellence awards this year. The esteemed judges remarked on the true innovation and advancement in the media and entertainment industry showcased in the submitted presentations.