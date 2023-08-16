Adobe Express Rolls Out AI-Powered Features for Content Creation

Adobe Express, the cloud-based all-in-one design platform, is introducing its latest AI-powered features to enhance content creation. The platform utilizes Adobe’s Firefly generative AI model, making it accessible to users without professional design experience.

Formerly known as Adobe Spark, Adobe Express provides templates for social graphics, posters, video editing, PDF decoration, and more. After months in beta, the latest version of Express is now available for free on desktop web, with a mobile release planned in the near future. Existing Creative Cloud members can access the Adobe Express Premium plan, which includes additional premium features and assets at no extra cost. Larger teams can also opt for the Adobe Express enterprise tier to enable collaborative workflows.

With the latest update, Express users can generate custom text and image effects to enhance their marketing materials. The platform supports text prompts in over 100 languages and offers quick actions like automatic background removal and simple character animations using audio.

While Adobe Express’s generative AI features are a significant addition, they are still playing catch-up to rivals like Canva. Canva has offered AI-powered features since 2019, including automatic background removal. Canva’s simplicity has made it a popular choice for users seeking an alternative to complex image editing software like Adobe Photoshop.

It should be noted that Adobe Express’s generative features are not as advanced as other Firefly-powered tools like Photoshop Generative Fill. However, Adobe assures users that Firefly is commercially safe for companies to use, as it is trained on content owned by Adobe.

Overall, Adobe Express’s latest update brings new capabilities to content creators, making it easier for users to design captivating visuals and graphics for their social media and marketing materials.