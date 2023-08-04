Certification Standard for Generative AI Content

With the widespread usage of generative AI in enterprise software, the need for standards to govern its usage has become increasingly important. One notable standard is the Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) certification for generative AI content. Notably, C2PA has experienced a significant surge in membership over the past six months.

C2PA is an open-source internet protocol that provides guidelines on adding provenance statements to AI-generated content. These statements cryptographically bind provenance data to the media, ensuring that any alterations trigger an alert, rendering the content unauthenticated.

Supported by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), which includes Adobe, Arm, Intel, Microsoft, and Truepic, C2PA brings together the Content Authenticity Initiative and Project Origin. The primary aim of this joint project is to offer provenance and context information for digital media while combatting the spread of misinformation.

Apart from C2PA, other methods such as watermarking and AI detection are used to mark AI content. However, OpenAI’s AI classifier was discontinued due to its low accuracy. Meanwhile, Google is developing watermarking services, and the market offers a range of AI detection products.

The marking of AI-generated content is crucial for ensuring proper attribution and reliable information. By detecting and labelling content created within organizations, trust can be heightened, misattribution can be minimized, and plagiarism can be prevented. Adobe is currently working on the development of a “Do Not Train” tag in Photoshop and Adobe Firefly content. The purpose of this tag is to protect original artworks from being used to train AI models.

The adoption of C2PA and similar standards is essential in the battle against misinformation and in upholding the integrity of AI-generated content.