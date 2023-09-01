CityLife

India to Launch Maiden Space-based Solar Observatory on September 2

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
India is set to achieve a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts with the launch of its first-ever space-based solar observatory, Aditya-L1. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that all preparations for the launch have been completed, and the spacecraft is ready to embark on its groundbreaking mission.

Aditya-L1 will play a pivotal role in studying the Sun and its activities. It will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrangian point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from our planet. This strategic location will provide Aditya-L1 with an ideal vantage point to observe and collect valuable data regarding the Sun’s behavior and its impact on our planet.

The launch of Aditya-L1 is scheduled for September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. This launch marks a significant achievement for India, as it underscores the nation’s commitment to advancing its space exploration capabilities and scientific research.

The primary objective of Aditya-L1 is to study the Sun’s corona, the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere. By examining this region in detail, scientists hope to gain insights into various solar phenomena, including solar storms, flares, and mass ejections. This data will enable a better understanding of the Sun-Earth connection and provide valuable information for space weather prediction.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with advanced instruments, including a Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) and an Aditya Solar Coronagraph (ASCO). These instruments will capture high-resolution images of the Sun in various wavelengths, allowing scientists to analyze the dynamics of the solar atmosphere and study its magnetic field structures.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 will pave the way for future space-based observatories and enhance India’s capabilities in the field of solar research. It is another significant step towards unlocking the mysteries of the universe and expanding our knowledge of our closest star, the Sun.

Sources:
– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

