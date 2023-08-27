India’s Aditya-L1 Mission Set to Launch in September to Study the Sun

India’s first mission to study the Sun, called Aditya-L1, is all set for launch in September. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief, S Somanath, announced on Saturday that the spacecraft has arrived at Sriharikota and is prepared for launch in the first week of September.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a set orbit around the Lagrange point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is located around 1.5 million km away from Earth. The Lagrange point L1 is crucial as it allows the satellite to continuously observe the Sun without any occultation or eclipses. This unique orbit will enable scientists to study solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time.

The spacecraft will carry seven payloads to observe various layers and phenomena on the Sun. This includes the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layer called the corona. Electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors will be used to gather data.

Aditya-L1 will have four payloads dedicated to directly observing the Sun, while the remaining three payloads will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1. These payloads are expected to provide valuable insights into coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, flare activities, dynamics of space weather, and more.

The launch date of Aditya-L1 is yet to be finalized, and the announcement will be made by Monday. Once launched, it will take approximately 125 days for the spacecraft to reach the Lagrange point L1. This mission marks an important milestone for India’s space exploration program and will contribute significantly to our understanding of the Sun and its impact on our planet.

