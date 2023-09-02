India set to launch first observation mission to the Sun

India is preparing to launch its first-ever observation mission to the Sun. Named Aditya-L1, the spacecraft will be located at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, which is approximately 1% of the Earth-Sun distance. The mission is scheduled to blast off from the launch pad at Sriharikota on Saturday.

Aditya-L1 will be placed at Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is the exact spot between the Sun and Earth where the gravitational forces cancel each other out, allowing the spacecraft to remain stationary. This position will enable the satellite to orbit the Sun at the same rate as the Earth, requiring minimal fuel to operate.

The mission aims to study the Sun’s corona, photosphere, and chromosphere, using seven scientific instruments onboard. These studies will help scientists understand solar activity, such as solar wind and solar flares, and their impact on Earth and near-space weather in real time. By gaining a better understanding of the Sun’s activities, scientists hope to improve space weather predictions and protect satellites from potential harm.

The Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) has not disclosed the mission’s cost, although reports suggest it is estimated to be around 3.78 billion rupees ($46 million). This solar mission follows India’s recent historic achievement of landing a probe near the lunar south pole, making it only the fourth country in the world to achieve a soft landing on the Moon.

If successful, India will join other countries, including Japan, NASA, and the European Space Agency (ESA), in studying the Sun. The ESA and NASA recently launched the Solar Orbiter mission to study the Sun up close, while NASA’s Parker Solar Probe became the first spacecraft to fly through the Sun’s corona in 2021.

By expanding its space capabilities, India aims to further its scientific understanding of the Sun, which plays a crucial role in our solar system. Additionally, this mission will contribute to safeguarding satellites and improving space weather predictions, ultimately enhancing the longevity of space missions and ensuring the proper functioning of satellite systems.

Sources:

– BBC News, Delhi