PSLV-XL Rocket to Lift Off on Interplanetary Mission to Study the Sun

The PSLV-XL variant of India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is set to embark on another interplanetary mission, this time to study the Sun. The rocket, named PSLV-C57, will carry the spacecraft Aditya-L1, which is named after the Sun God in Hindu mythology.

This is not the first time the PSLV-XL has ventured into space for interplanetary exploration. Its maiden flight in 2008 marked India’s first interplanetary mission, the Chandrayaan-1, for lunar exploration. In 2013, the rocket also successfully launched India’s first Mars mission, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

The PSLV-XL is a four-stage/engine expendable rocket, with a configuration that includes strap-on boosters for increased thrust during the initial stages of flight. The XL variant, which will be used for this mission, is equipped with longer strap-on motors that carry a higher quantity of fuel.

The launch of PSLV-C57 is scheduled for September 2 at 11:50 a.m. This mission comes just days after India achieved a successful landing on the Moon with its lander safely touching down on August 23.

Aditya-L1, the spacecraft being carried by the rocket, will be dedicated to studying the Sun. The mission aims to gather data and insights about the Sun’s atmosphere, solar winds, and magnetic field. This information will contribute to a better understanding of solar activity and its impact on Earth.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed five types of PSLV rockets, including the Standard, Core Alone, XL, DL, and QL variants. The choice of rocket is mainly determined by the weight of the satellites to be placed into orbit.

India’s foray into interplanetary exploration with the PSLV-XL rocket showcases the country’s growing prowess in space technology and its commitment to scientific research. With each successful mission, India continues to make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

