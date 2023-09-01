Adidas Spezial and Liam Gallagher Unveil New Trainer Colour Scheme

Adidas Spezial has collaborated with former Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher, once again to introduce a new colour scheme for their iconic trainer. This marks their third joint venture, following Gallagher’s recent live album release from his Knebworth show last summer. The new trainers are white with green stripes, paying homage to the early iterations of the adidas Country design.

The adidas Spezial trainer was originally designed by Gary Aspden from Darwen, who started working with Adidas in the 1990s. The collaboration with Liam Gallagher aims to celebrate both the brand’s heritage and Gallagher’s musical legacy. The LG2 SPZL silhouette features elements influenced by various historical adidas footwear references and includes Liam’s portrait on the tongue.

Combining the timeless elegance of classic archival styles with Liam Gallagher’s distinctive perspective, the latest colourway of the LG2 SPZL trainers will be launched on September 8. They will be available through Confirmed and all adidas Spezial stockists.

This partnership between Liam Gallagher and adidas originated from the lifelong admiration Gallagher has for the brand. He has been an avid supporter of adidas throughout his career and has fostered a close friendship with Spezial founder, Gary Aspden, over the years. Gary, a brand expert from Darwen, has extensive knowledge of adidas and a vast vintage adidas archive.

The new colour scheme for the LG2 SPZL trainers seeks to further solidify the connection between Adidas and Liam Gallagher’s musical journey. With their shared passion for music and style, this collaboration continues to pay tribute to the legacy of both the brand and the artist.

