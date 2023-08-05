Addus HomeCare Q3 2023 Earnings Estimates Revised

Analysts at William Blair have revised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS). The new estimate suggests that the company will post EPS of $0.96 for the quarter, slightly higher than their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

William Blair also provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s future earnings. These include Q4 2023 earnings projected at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also shared their opinions on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective for Addus HomeCare. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. Raymond James raised their target price and gave the stock an “outperform” rating. Oppenheimer reaffirmed their “outperform” rating and issued a target price. Stephens also raised their target price and gave the stock an “overweight” rating.

Addus HomeCare’s shares opened at $94.74 on Friday, with a fifty-day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred-day moving average price of $98.24. The company’s market cap is $1.54 billion, with a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07, and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare last reported its quarterly earnings results on May 1st and surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates, reporting $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company generated $251.60 million in revenue during the same period.

There have been recent changes in the positions of large institutional investors and hedge funds, who now own 96.42% of Addus HomeCare’s stock.