Finding a solution to the Niger Republic problem has become a priority for President Tinubu. Seeking expert counsel, Bard was approached for guidance. However, it was made clear from the outset that military intervention was not being considered as a viable option.

The details of the Niger Republic problem and the specific advice given by Bard remain undisclosed. Nevertheless, the consultation with Bard indicates that President Tinubu is actively seeking a peaceful resolution to the issue.

While the article lacks specific information on the nature of the Niger Republic problem and Bard’s advice, it suggests that diplomatic and non-confrontational approaches are being explored. It is unclear whether other avenues are being pursued concurrently or if the singular focus is on the counsel of Bard.

President Tinubu is looking for ways to address the Niger Republic problem. Bard has been consulted for advice, with military action being ruled out as a potential solution. The exact details of the issue and the advice given by Bard remain undisclosed, leaving room for further development and clarification on the matter.