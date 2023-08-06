Additive Manufacturing and the Potential of 3D Printing in Space Exploration

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is gaining significance as the technology improves. Particularly in space exploration, additive manufacturing has great potential. The Moon offers abundant metallic ore that could be mined by robots or explorers. However, the process of extracting metal from lunar ore is energy and time-consuming, making recycling existing metal a more practical option.

Incus, an Austrian company, has developed a technique called Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM) to address this challenge. LMM combines metallic powder with a binding agent and cures the blend using ultraviolet light. The resulting material is then sintered together to create a completed part, without the waste associated with traditional manufacturing processes.

One major challenge faced by LMM and other manufacturing processes on the Moon is lunar dust. Lunar dust can interfere with the curing and binding process and cause the printed metal parts to crumble. This is particularly complex when it comes to recycling projects that use metal from lunar rovers and solar panels, as lunar dust is difficult to remove. Therefore, the powder feedstock for LMM is likely to contain a significant amount of lunar dust alongside the metal.

To understand the impact of lunar dust on LMM, Incus conducted research sponsored by the European Space Agency (ESA). Their experiments with titanium, a commonly used material in aerospace components, showed that integrating up to 10% lunar dust with titanium powder did not significantly affect the quality of the printed metal parts. By adjusting the binder-to-powder ratio, the parts met the same standards of porosity as injection molding processes on Earth.

While more research is needed, this study shows promise for additive manufacturing on the Moon. Future studies may explore printing other materials like iron/steel and address higher concentrations of lunar dust. ESA continues to support the development of additive manufacturing technologies, indicating that further advancements in this field may be forthcoming.