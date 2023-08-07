Adamas One Corp. Expands Presence in Semiconductor Sector

Adamas One Corp., a leading lab-grown diamond company, has announced its plans to increase its involvement in the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in creating high-quality, single-crystal lab-grown diamonds using proprietary technology, catering to both jewelry and industrial and technology sectors.

Lab-grown diamonds demonstrate exceptional properties that are well-suited for high-speed, high-power components in the semiconductor field. With their impressive thermal conductivity and durability, these diamonds are ideal for use in semiconductor devices. This is particularly significant as the semiconductor sector is predicted to become a $1 trillion industry by 2030, with power consumption reduction being a crucial challenge.

To spearhead this expansion, Adamas One has appointed Peter Cohen as the Vice President of Business Development. Cohen brings with him more than 20 years of experience as a senior media and entertainment executive. His expertise lies in content development, digital platform solutions, and new media technologies, making him a valuable asset for the semiconductor sector venture.

In addition to its focus on the semiconductor space, Adamas One has plans to introduce the Elle Jolie luxury jewelry line, targeting consumers. By leveraging Cohen’s market penetration capabilities and knowledge, the company aims to strengthen its foothold in the semiconductor field.

Adamas One employs an innovative method known as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to produce lab-grown diamonds. This approach allows them to create gem-sized diamond crystals with the same properties as mined diamonds. The company holds an impressive 36 patents and intends to market and sell its lab-grown diamonds in wholesale jewelry and industrial markets.

Through its expansion in the semiconductor sector and the launch of a consumer-oriented jewelry line, Adamas One seeks to seize the growing demand for lab-grown diamonds across various industries.