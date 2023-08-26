Discover the Twisted World of Ad Infinitum

Prepare to enter a twisted world of terror and nightmares in the upcoming psychological horror game, Ad Infinitum. The newly released trailer provides a glimpse into the horrors that await players as they navigate through a nightmarish reality.

In this eerie game, players assume the role of a young German soldier who is trapped between two realities. As they explore a vast mansion and the treacherous trenches of World War I, they must confront terrifying creatures hell-bent on their destruction.

Featuring a haunting atmosphere and an intense gameplay experience, Ad Infinitum aims to immerse players in a world of psychological horror. The game promises to blur the lines between reality and nightmares, pushing players to the brink of madness.

Scheduled for release on September 14, 2023, Ad Infinitum will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players can brace themselves for a bone-chilling adventure that will test their courage and sanity.

If you are a fan of psychological horror games and enjoy immersing yourself in spine-chilling experiences, Ad Infinitum is a title to keep an eye out for. Get ready to immerse yourself in a twisted world where your nightmares become real, and the terrors lurking in the shadows await your every move.

