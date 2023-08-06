Rebel Wilson Reveals Accident During Filming of “Bride Hard”

Australian actor Rebel Wilson recently disclosed that she had an accident while shooting for the action-comedy film “Bride Hard.” Wilson shared an image on her Instagram Stories, showcasing stitches on her face. She explained that she required three stitches due to a stunt mishap that took place at 4 am. Expressing her disappointment, Wilson stated that it was not how she had anticipated the movie to end.

“Bride Hard,” directed by Simon West, is presently being filmed in Savannah, Georgia. The movie revolves around the character of secret agent Sam, portrayed by Wilson, who is given the challenging role of being a maid of honor for her childhood best friend.

Unfortunately, there are no specific details available about the nature of the accident. Fans and followers of Wilson have expressed their concern and sent well wishes for her speedy recovery.