Concerns Over AI-Generated Images in Politics

Experts have raised concerns about the use of AI-generated or enhanced images in politics. This came after a Labour MP apologized for sharing a manipulated image of Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, pouring a pint. The image had been edited to show Sunak pouring a sub-standard pint while a woman looked on derisively.

The incident sparked criticism from Conservative Party members, with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden calling the image “unacceptable.” This controversy has drawn attention to the potential issues that could arise during the upcoming election campaign, as manipulating images using AI tools has become easier and faster.

Addressing this threat to democratic processes is of utmost importance according to experts. Wendy Hall, a professor of computer science, believes that AI technologies should be a top concern on the risk register, especially with major elections scheduled in the UK and the US next year. Shweta Singh, an assistant professor of information systems and management, emphasizes the importance of establishing ethical principles to ensure the trustworthiness of news and the fairness of elections.

Experts further suggest that politicians should disclose when they are using manipulated images, and regulations regarding the use of AI in politics are necessary. US congresswoman Yvette Clarke has already proposed a law that would require political ads to disclose if they contain AI-generated material.

These concerns surrounding AI regulation have led to discussions among policymakers. The UK’s science department is currently consulting on its AI white paper, which emphasizes general principles for technology development. Major AI companies have also recognized the need for safeguards and have agreed to use watermarking for AI-generated visual and audio content.

The urgency to address AI-generated disinformation is growing. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, has cautioned that governments must take action by the beginning of next year to protect elections in 2024.