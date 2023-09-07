CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Stargazers in Northern Hemisphere Get Rare Chance to See Newly Discovered Comet

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
Stargazers in Northern Hemisphere Get Rare Chance to See Newly Discovered Comet

A newly discovered comet is making its first appearance in our cosmic neighborhood in over 400 years. The kilometer-sized comet will pass safely by Earth on September 12, coming within 78 million miles. Although visible to the naked eye, the comet is faint, so binoculars are recommended for viewing. Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere should look towards the northeastern horizon about 1 1/2 hours before dawn, near the constellation Leo.

As the comet gets closer to the sun, it will brighten but drop lower in the sky, making it more difficult to spot. Experts suggest that the next week will be the last possible chance to see the comet from the Northern Hemisphere before it becomes lost in the sun’s glare. If the comet survives its close encounter with the sun, it should become visible in the Southern Hemisphere by the end of September, sitting low on the horizon during the evening twilight.

The comet was discovered by an amateur Japanese astronomer and now bears his name. It is unusual for amateurs to discover comets in this day and age, with professional sky surveys being conducted by powerful ground telescopes. This is the third comet discovered by the amateur astronomer, making it quite an impressive find.

The last time this comet was seen was approximately 430 years ago, just a few decades before Galileo invented the telescope. Stargazers and astronomers are excited to have this rare opportunity to observe the comet and its highly structured tail.

Source: The Associated Press Health and Science Department

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Navigating the Global Market: Strategic Approaches to POS Restaurant Management Systems

Sep 7, 2023
News

Optimize Your TV’s Display Settings for Better Image Quality

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Internet of Things (IoT) and its Role in the Development of North American Robotic Paint Booths

Sep 7, 2023

You missed

Technology

Improving Mobile Menu and Design Elements

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Park Invites Developers for App Performance Optimization Workshop

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Raised Enlightened vs Raised Universal: Which Trait Should You Choose in Starfield?

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple’s New Mental Health Features: A Closer Look

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments