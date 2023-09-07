Stargazers in Northern Hemisphere Get Rare Chance to See Newly Discovered Comet

A newly discovered comet is making its first appearance in our cosmic neighborhood in over 400 years. The kilometer-sized comet will pass safely by Earth on September 12, coming within 78 million miles. Although visible to the naked eye, the comet is faint, so binoculars are recommended for viewing. Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere should look towards the northeastern horizon about 1 1/2 hours before dawn, near the constellation Leo.

As the comet gets closer to the sun, it will brighten but drop lower in the sky, making it more difficult to spot. Experts suggest that the next week will be the last possible chance to see the comet from the Northern Hemisphere before it becomes lost in the sun’s glare. If the comet survives its close encounter with the sun, it should become visible in the Southern Hemisphere by the end of September, sitting low on the horizon during the evening twilight.

The comet was discovered by an amateur Japanese astronomer and now bears his name. It is unusual for amateurs to discover comets in this day and age, with professional sky surveys being conducted by powerful ground telescopes. This is the third comet discovered by the amateur astronomer, making it quite an impressive find.

The last time this comet was seen was approximately 430 years ago, just a few decades before Galileo invented the telescope. Stargazers and astronomers are excited to have this rare opportunity to observe the comet and its highly structured tail.

Source: The Associated Press Health and Science Department