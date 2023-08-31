Acquire Announces Ancient Weapon Holly, a Roguelike Action Game for PS5 and PC

Acquire, the well-known game developer, has recently revealed their latest project, Ancient Weapon Holly. This game is a roguelike action game and is the second game in Acquire’s self-published games portfolio. It is set to release on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in 2024.

Ancient Weapon Holly, along with another game called XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2, will be available for the public to play at PAX West 2023 in Seattle, Washington, from September 1 to 4, and at Tokyo Game Show 2023 in Chiba, Japan, from September 21 to 24.

Acquire president Takuma Endo expressed excitement about this new game, stating that the concept of a powerful, autonomous weapon in the form of a young girl offers a fresh and unique approach to dungeon crawler games that action gamers will enjoy. He mentioned that the team is looking forward to providing a hands-on experience with Holly at the upcoming gaming conventions.

In Ancient Weapon Holly, players will take control of Holly, a humanoid weapon that has been sealed away due to its potential danger to humanity. After awakening from a deep slumber that lasted thousands of years, Holly seeks revenge against humans. Players will experience tense roguelike action as they protect the altar, the source of Holly’s power. The game features intense combat with powerful enemies, strategic gameplay, the ability to lure enemies into pitfalls, and a deepening of strategies through Holly’s evolution and the unlocking of the altar’s functions.

Ancient Weapon Holly offers a thrilling and strategic gaming experience, where players must carefully plan their moves and seize opportunities to defeat enemies. With its captivating story and unique gameplay mechanics, this game is set to be an exciting addition to Acquire’s lineup of self-published games.

Sources:

– Acquire Company Website

– Ancient Weapon Holly Steam Page

– Gematsu: Acquire Announces Ancient Weapon Holly, a Roguelike Action Game for PS5, PC

– Gematsu: Ancient Weapon Holly First Look Trailer