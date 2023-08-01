AI Analysis Enhances Efficiency and Accuracy in Cardiac CT

Results from recent clinical studies showcased at the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT) 2023 meeting in Boston highlight the significant benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) analysis in cardiac CT. These studies, conducted by HeartFlow, the leading provider of AI technologies for cardiac CT, demonstrate that AI algorithms can enhance workflow efficiency and accuracy beyond traditional stenosis analysis.

The studies focused on two key areas: the analysis of coronary plaque composition and the identification of areas of interest in coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA). The REVEALPLAQUE Study, a large-scale international study with independent lab adjudication, revealed that HeartFlow’s AI-based Plaque Analysis is highly accurate in quantifying and characterizing total plaque volume, with a 95% agreement with intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), the current gold standard.

In the DECODE Study, researchers evaluated the impact of HeartFlow’s Plaque Analysis on treatment management decisions. Clinicians using AI analysis alongside CCTA altered their management decisions for 66% of patients. This highlights the AI technology’s ability to improve risk classification and inform more appropriate treatment approaches for individuals with coronary artery disease (CAD).

Furthermore, the use of AI in cardiac CT analysis enables the identification of high-risk plaques and provides valuable data on total plaque volume beyond just calcium. This information was previously unavailable and can assist in deciding on medical therapy and identifying patients who would benefit from more aggressive treatment.

The objective-based AI algorithm employed in plaque analysis can detect noncalcified plaque that might be missed by human reviewers. This aids in making more informed decisions and improving patient outcomes.

The findings from these studies indicate that AI analysis has the potential to revolutionize cardiac CT imaging. By providing improved workflow efficiency and accuracy in the diagnosis and management of CAD, AI technology offers promising advancements in the field of cardiovascular medicine.