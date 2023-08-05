India’s Successful PSLV-C56 Mission Demonstrates Space Exploration Expertise

India’s space exploration capabilities were on display as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C56, flawlessly completed its mission on July 30, 2023. The vehicle successfully deployed the DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites into a precise 536 km circular Low Earth Orbit (LEO), highlighting India’s expertise in space technology.

Utilizing its Onboard Navigation, Guidance, and Control system, the PSLV-C56 swiftly achieved the desired orbit conditions just 20 minutes after liftoff. This remarkable accuracy showcases the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) commitment to technological excellence and innovation in space exploration.

In a proactive step to address the issue of space debris, the PS4 stage of the vehicle underwent a deliberate de-orbiting process. Instead of remaining in its original orbit, it was intentionally lowered to a 300 km circular orbit, demonstrating India’s dedication to mitigating space debris on a global scale. This maneuver was achieved using a modified Onboard Guidance Algorithm and low-thrust Orbit Change Thrusters.

Following the re-orbiting process, the PS4 stage underwent a final step known as ‘passivation.’ This involved venting all pressurized compartments to release any stored energy or potentially hazardous substances. By reducing the possibility of compartment failures and fragmentation of the spent stage in orbit, this passivation process contributes to the reduction of space debris.

The success of the PSLV-C56 mission marks another significant achievement for India’s space exploration program, solidifying its position as a notable player in the field of space technology. India’s dedication to precision, innovation, and the mitigation of space debris showcases its commitment to advancements in space exploration.