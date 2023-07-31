Achieving AI Maturity: The Key Factors

Gartner defines AI-mature organizations as those that have deployed more than five AI use cases across different business units and processes, with a production time of over three years. According to a recent survey, 52% of organizations consider risk factors as critical when assessing new AI use cases, showcasing the importance of risk evaluation in AI-mature organizations.

AI-mature organizations not only embrace AI in multiple areas but also have a strong focus on assessing potential risks. An AI-first strategy is crucial for achieving AI maturity and increased ROI. Evaluating risks before proceeding is a priority for these organizations.

The study reveals that AI-mature organizations differentiate themselves in several ways. They involve legal counsel during the ideation stage of AI use cases, demonstrating their commitment to addressing ethical, legal, and privacy concerns right from the start of an AI project.

Furthermore, AI-mature organizations assess the return on AI investment using a combination of technical and business metrics, indicating a well-rounded approach to measuring ROI. In contrast, less mature organizations primarily rely on technical metrics.

AI-mature organizations also prioritize customer success-related metrics, with 41% using these metrics to estimate ROI, compared to 24% in less mature organizations. Additionally, 47% of AI-mature organizations identify customer service as one of the top three functions benefiting from AI, showcasing their ability to use AI technology effectively to attract and retain customers.

To ensure successful AI deployment, organizations should consider AI for various use cases while closely evaluating risk factors. Involving legal counsel during the ideation phase and utilizing a combination of technical and business metrics for ROI assessment further contribute to the success of AI-mature organizations in today’s competitive landscape.