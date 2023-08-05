Playstation 4 Emulator RPCSX Successfully Boots Bloodborne

A recent video has showcased the Playstation 4 emulator, RPCSX, successfully booting and running Sonic Mania. Now, a new exciting update for FromSoftware fans has emerged – RPCSX can actually boot Bloodborne, making it the first Playstation 4 emulator to achieve this milestone.

However, it is important to manage expectations. Although the emulator can boot Bloodborne, it does not offer a playable experience yet. The lack of input functionalities means that while you can boot the game, you cannot play it. Additionally, only a black screen is displayed during the booting process, with no graphics.

Nonetheless, this accomplishment is a significant step forward in emulating Sony’s console. Previous Playstation 4 emulators like Spine, Kyty, fpPS4, and GPCS4 have been unable to boot Bloodborne. At present, RPCSX is the only emulator capable of achieving this.

It is crucial to note that playing Bloodborne on PC is still not possible. However, this success could potentially pave the way for experiencing the game on PC, as there have been no official announcements regarding a PC version or a remaster for newer consoles.

To get a glimpse of how Bloodborne would play on PC, a 60fps video of the game running on the emulator is available. It is worth mentioning that the game is locked at 30fps on consoles, so the video showcases the potential experience on PC with a 60fps patch.

While the availability of Bloodborne on PC remains uncertain, this breakthrough in Playstation 4 emulation is an exciting development for gaming enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates on the progress of RPCSX and other emulator advancements.