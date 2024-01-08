New Acer Laptops Unveiled at CES 2024: Enhanced Features and AI Integration

Summary: Acer has recently launched its latest laptop models for the Aspire and Swift series at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. These new devices are equipped with Intel’s new Core Ultra processors and include dedicated keys to access Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant. The laptops offer a range of features and improvements, such as enhanced AI capabilities, sustainable materials, advanced connectivity options, and upgraded display technologies.

Acer Aspire Vero: Sustainable Design and Powerful Performance

Acer introduces the Acer Aspire Vero, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, which is notable for its use of recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastic for its 16-inch display. With up to 10.5 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, and two USB-C ports, the Aspire Vero combines sustainability and functionality. The laptop also features Windows 11 integrated with Copilot, offering quick access to the AI assistant. The model will be available in North America in April for a starting price of $750 and in Europe by March with prices starting at €1,199.

Aspire Go 15 and Aspire Go 14: Compact Performance

The new Acer Aspire Go 15 and Aspire Go 14 models come with Intel Core i3 N-Series processors, with the option to upgrade to AMD Ryzen 7000 Series chips in the Go 14. Both models include dedicated Copilot keys and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The Go 15 features a WUXGA display, while the Go 14 has an FHD screen. These compact laptops will be available in February with prices starting at $250.

Updated Swift Laptop Line: Enhanced AI and Display Capabilities

Acer has also unveiled updates to its Swift laptop line. The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 models are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc built-in GPUs. These “AI PCs” feature dedicated Copilot keys and AI-enhanced video conferencing capabilities such as background blur and automatic framing. The Swift Go 16 boasts a 3.2K OLED display, while the Swift Go 14 offers a 2.8K OLED screen. Both laptops support up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 2TB SSDs. The models will be available in North America in March, with prices starting at $750.

Acer Swift X 14: Power and Performance for Heavy Tasks

The Acer Swift X 14 is designed for demanding tasks such as 3D rendering, video editing, and high-quality live streaming. It is equipped with Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The laptop features a 2.8K OLED display, dedicated Copilot key, and AI-enhanced video conferencing capabilities. While it supports up to 32GB memory, users will have to manage with a 1TB SSD. The Swift X 14 will be available from February, with prices starting at $1,400.

FAQ:

Q: When will the new Acer laptops be available?

A: The availability of different models varies. The Acer Aspire Vero will be available in North America in April and in Europe by March. The Acer Aspire Go 15, Aspire Go 14, and Swift Go models will be released in February. The Swift X 14 will also be available from February.

Q: What are the starting prices of the new Acer laptops?

A: The Acer Aspire Vero starts at $750 in North America and €1,199 in Europe. The Aspire Go 15 and Go 14 models have a starting price of $250. The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 will be priced starting at $750. The Swift X 14 starts at $1,400.

Q: What are the key features of these new Acer laptops?

A: The new Acer laptops are equipped with Intel’s Core Ultra processors, dedicated Copilot keys for easy access to Microsoft’s AI assistant, and various improvements such as sustainable materials, enhanced connectivity options, and upgraded display technologies. These features aim to provide a better user experience and improved performance.