Acer Introduces Affordable 15-Inch Aspire Laptop with 3D Display

Acer is expanding its SpatialLabs lineup with the introduction of a new 15-inch Aspire laptop. Priced at $1,400, the Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition offers a glasses-less 3D display that provides a realistic and immersive viewing experience.

The SpatialLabs 3D technology works by tracking the position of the user’s eyes and head using two image sensors. This allows for separate, almost identical 2D images to be presented to each eye, creating the illusion of 3D. Acer aims to make 3D entertainment and creative pursuits more accessible with this affordable laptop.

The Aspire 3D 15 features a 15.6-inch UHD panel and can be customized with specs such as an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of storage. It also offers a range of ports, including HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, ethernet, and headphone jack.

While the 3D display is the highlight of the laptop, Acer ensures that it functions as a capable everyday device for casual users. The Aspire 3D 15 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Microsoft Copilot and boasts smooth 3D rendering performance.

In addition to the Aspire 3D 15 laptop, Acer has also announced the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor. This 27-inch 4K Ultra HD display offers a 160Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. It also features spatial audio with two 2.5W speakers.

Furthermore, Acer is launching three new Swift laptops: the Acer Swift Go 14, Acer Swift Go 16, and Acer Swift X 14. These lightweight laptops come equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and offer various display options and AI features like Microsoft Copilot.

The Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition will be available in North America in February, while the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 will be released in Q2 2024. The Acer Swift Go 14 and 16 will be available in March, and the Acer Swift X 14 is available starting in February.

