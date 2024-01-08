Acer Unveils New Swift Lineup with Core Ultra Processors

Acer has just announced its expanded lineup of laptops in the Swift series, featuring Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors. This release follows the successful launch of the Acer Swift Go 14 last month, which was the first laptop to utilize Intel’s new processors.

The new additions to the Swift lineup include the Acer Swift Go 14 with an Imax Enhanced OLED display, the larger Swift Go 16 with a stunning 16-inch 3.2K Imax Enhanced OLED display, and the Swift X 14 equipped with RTX graphics. These laptops are set to hit the market in either February or March.

The Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73/T) and the Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72/T) offer a range of Intel Core Ultra processors, including the powerful Ultra 9 185H and Ultra 7 155H chips. These laptops also come with integrated Intel Arc graphics and various display options. The 14-inch model offers a choice between a 2.8K, 90Hz OLED panel or a 3.2K, 120Hz OLED panel, both of which are Imax Enhanced Certified. Additionally, both models feature a high-resolution 1440p webcam.

On the other hand, the Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) combines the Core Ultra processors with RTX graphics, making it the ideal choice for creators. This model is an upgrade to its predecessor, with improvements including the latest Core Ultra CPU and a Calman verified 2.8K, 120Hz OLED display. It is worth noting that the Swift X 14 comes with a 1080p webcam, unlike the other Swift models.

The Acer Swift Go 14 will be available in the US starting at $750, while the Swift Go 16 will start at $800. The Swift X 14, with its impressive specifications, will retail at a higher price of $1,400. All three models will be hitting the market in the coming months, providing consumers with excellent options for their computing needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will the new Acer Swift laptops be available?

The new Acer Swift laptops are expected to be available for purchase in either February or March.

2. What processors are offered in the Swift Go models?

The Swift Go models offer a range of Intel Core Ultra processors, including the Ultra 7 155H, Ultra 9 185H, Ultra 5 125H, Ultra 7 155U, and Ultra 5 125U.

3. Do the Swift Go laptops have Imax Enhanced displays?

Yes, both the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 models offer Imax Enhanced OLED displays, with display options up to 3.2K resolution.

4. What graphics options are available in the Swift X 14?

The Swift X 14 comes with RTX graphics, making it a suitable choice for creators and those seeking a powerful and compact laptop.

Sources: Acer.com, CNET.com