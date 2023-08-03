Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a common kidney disease that often affects hospitalized individuals. It develops rapidly and can be caused by dehydration and infection, making it challenging to provide timely treatment. Dialysis, the process of manually filtering the blood to replace kidney function, can only be done in a designated kidney or intensive care unit.

To address this issue, the Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE) collaborated with kidney doctors to create a proof of concept (PoC) for early detection of AKI. The aim was to predict which patients were likely to require kidney support in advance, enabling better preparation and reducing patient stress.

Kidney doctors Haresh Selvaskandan and Gang Xu from University Hospitals Leicester (UHL) secured an NHS Digital grant to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in predicting kidney support needs. ACE, commissioned by the NHS AI Lab Skunkworks, assisted in developing a tool that could identify individuals at a higher risk of needing intensive care or kidney support more than 24 hours in advance.

The tool was created using an encrypted dataset provided by UHL, which included electronic record collection data such as blood test results, medication information, and observations. In just 15 weeks, the PoC was developed successfully, demonstrating the potential for early prediction of AKI.

Dr. Selvaskandan praised the collaboration with ACE, highlighting their expertise in Agile working and facilitating discussions between the technical and clinical teams. The PoC work was shared at various conferences and published in a kidney health journal.

The next step involves refining the model based on feedback from peer reviews. This refinement will enable further development and improvement of the tool. Ultimately, it will allow the UHL team to apply for additional grant funding to enhance the tool’s ability to identify patients at risk of developing AKI.