Valaris Fined for North Sea Crane Boom Collapse

Valaris, a drilling company, has been fined £130,000 by an Aberdeen court following a crane boom collapse incident in the North Sea in 2016. While no one was injured in the incident, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) described it as an “accident waiting to happen.” The collapse of the Rowan Gorilla VII crane’s boom caused a chaotic scene, with debris damaging a nearby vessel and a hose rupturing, releasing a cloud of cement dust. Rowan Drilling (UK) Ltd, a subsidiary of Valaris, pleaded guilty to two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The incident occurred as staff aboard the Solvik Supplier vessel were preparing to recover a faulty submersible pump. The HSE investigation revealed that the crane collapse was due to Rowan Drilling’s failure to check and set the limit switch, which is designed to prevent the crane boom from being raised to the point of mechanical failure. Three of the four boom sections fell into the sea, and the crane’s auxiliary hook, cables, components, and debris landed on the vessel’s deck.

The HSE found that safety mechanisms in the crane cabin had been overridden, allowing for inadvertent operation of controls. An “Improvement Notice” was served to Rowan Drilling to address these issues. The investigation highlighted the importance of maintaining and testing crane limit switches to ensure proper protection.

It is fortunate that no one was seriously injured or killed in this incident. However, it serves as a reminder of the importance of having a robust safety management system in place to prevent such accidents. Valaris has not yet commented on the matter.