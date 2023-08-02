Monster API: Simplifying Access to Generative AI Models

Open source generative AI models like Falcon, Llama, Stable Diffusion, and GPT J can be difficult to work with, especially when it comes to testing them for specific use cases. However, a new tool called Monster API aims to simplify the process.

Monster API, introduced by AI expert Santiago, is a tool that allows effortless access to powerful generative AI models without the need to manage or scale them. By leveraging a distributed GPU network, users can access these models at a fraction of the cost. Monster API optimizes the idle computing power of millions of decentralised crypto mining rigs worldwide for machine learning, packaging them with popular generative AI models. This approach brings down the cost of training foundational models by using distributed computing.

Gaurav Vij, founder of QBlocks, stated that Monster API eliminates the need to worry about GPU infrastructure, containerization, Kubernetes clusters, and managing scalable API deployments, offering the benefits of lower costs. One early customer has already saved over $300,000 by shifting their ML workloads from AWS to Monster API’s distributed GPU infrastructure.

In terms of fine-tuning models, users can take a pre-trained foundational model and quickly and affordably fine-tune it using datasets from sources like Hugging Face. Monster API has reduced fine-tuning costs by up to 90% through optimization, with fees as low as $30 per model.

Monster API’s website also provides information for developers to build no-code fine-tuning of large language models over platforms like Llama2, Alpaca, Falcon 7B, Stable LM 3B, and more. While Monster API is one of the platforms simplifying the access to generative AI models, other tools like Gooey.AI and Illusion AI are also available.

However, these platforms may have limitations in terms of security and scalability. Open-source projects and companies like Alteryx, Kinme, and Dataiku are continuously working on improving these issues. The no-code/low-code platforms for generative AI models are cost-effective and efficient but require further development to meet the demands of businesses looking to deliver applications quickly and securely.