Particle Acceleration Enhanced with Curved Laser Beams

Particle accelerators are invaluable tools in various fields, but their large size, unwieldiness, and high operational costs have been a drawback. However, researchers have made significant progress in finding a viable solution through the use of laser wakefield accelerators (LWFAs). LWFAs employ lasers to propel particles along a plasma field, presenting a promising alternative.

One major hurdle with LWFAs has been the reinjection of accelerated particles into subsequent stages of the accelerator to achieve higher energies. A breakthrough has now been achieved by utilizing curved channels for the laser beams. This design enables smooth transitions between acceleration stages by allowing the laser beams to be injected into the continuous cavity.

The construction of the plasma wakefield acceleration system and the production of capillaries containing the necessary waveguides for side-injection lasers are further detailed in a study conducted by Hongyang Deng and colleagues in 2023. The researchers employed femtosecond laser ablation technology to create narrow channels with the desired properties using sapphire material.

During the experimental phase, researchers encountered alignment difficulties between the injected laser beam and the main channel. Such misalignment could disrupt the plasma wakefield. However, the use of curved laser beams proves effective in mitigating this problem.

Multi-stage LWFAs have garnered significant attention due to their compact size and cost-effectiveness relative to traditional accelerators. Overcoming the reinjection issue effectively removes limitations on acceleration caused by natural dephasing that occurs in the plasma wakefield over distance.

One particular challenge that has been encountered is self-injection, where a newly injected laser pulse enhances the wakefield. However, recent advancements involving the use of curved laser beams have brought us closer to achieving reliable and affordable self-injection, potentially paving the way for the development of desktop-sized TeV-level particle accelerators.