Factorio Expansion ‘Space Age’ Takes Players to New Frontiers

Developer Wube Software has announced the first expansion for the acclaimed construction and automation sim, Factorio. Titled ‘Space Age’, this expansion continues the game’s storyline after players have successfully launched rockets and escaped to space. In the new expansion, players will be able to explore new worlds, exploit unique resources, and manage interplanetary space platforms.

To advance in Space Age, players will need to send multiple cheaper rockets into space to gather the necessary resources for constructing a platform that generates space science. In addition, four pre-defined planets with their own themes, challenges, and mechanics will be included in the expansion. Each planet has its own specific science packs and technologies, making the order in which players explore them a strategic choice.

In preparation for the expansion, Wube Software has rebalanced certain elements of the base game. While space will now be accessible sooner, certain tech tree elements will unlock later on different planets. However, players can look forward to new rewards and additions as they progress through the expansion.

Space Age does not have a specific release date yet, but Wube Software estimates that it will be released approximately one year from now. The expansion will be accompanied by a 2.0 update for Factorio, which will include various improvements for all players, such as better control of train systems, improved blueprint building, and enhanced flying robot behavior.

Wube Software plans to provide regular updates on the development of Space Age through their Friday Facts posts. Players can expect to learn more about the expansion’s content and features leading up to its release.

Factorio is a construction and automation simulation game that was released in August 2020, after four years in early access.

