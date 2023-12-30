Apple Watch Saves Man’s Life: A Tale of Modern Technology

A college professor in Asheville, North Carolina owes his life to his Apple Watch. Christopher Oakley, a former animator for Disney and DreamWorks, experienced a sudden heart attack without any warning. Thanks to the heart rate monitoring feature on his Apple Watch, he was able to provide critical information to medical professionals that ultimately saved his life.

On the fateful day in August 2021, Oakley was going about his usual routine when he suddenly felt nauseous in his bathroom. Moments later, he collapsed and hit his head. Although he managed to get back up, his heart was pounding heavily, as if he had just finished running a marathon.

Unsure of what was happening, Oakley eventually made his way to bed and fell asleep or passed out. When he woke up the next morning, his heart rate was still elevated. Concerned, his husband rushed him to the emergency room. However, by the time a doctor examined him, his heart had calmed down.

Remembering that his Apple Watch monitored heart rates, Oakley informed the medical staff about his device. This crucial information led to further tests and ultimately resulted in emergency double bypass surgery a few days later. Doctors classified Oakley’s episode as a minor heart attack, but he sees it as a warning shot. In his own words, Oakley said, “Since then, I’ve been evangelizing to everybody who will listen and get one of these (an Apple Watch).”

Two years later, Oakley decided to express his gratitude to Apple CEO Tim Cook for creating a product that not only tells time but also saves lives. Cook responded promptly, expressing his happiness at Oakley’s recovery.

This story is a testament to the life-saving potential of modern technology. With features like heart rate monitoring, wearable devices like the Apple Watch are transforming how we monitor and manage our health. Through his experience, Oakley has become an advocate for the Apple Watch, urging others to consider using this device for their own well-being.

FAQ

What happened to Christopher Oakley?

Christopher Oakley, a college professor and former Disney animator, experienced a sudden heart attack without any warning. He collapsed in his bathroom and hit his head, but was able to make his way to bed. He woke up the next morning with a racing heart rate.

How did the Apple Watch save his life?

Christopher Oakley’s Apple Watch recorded his heart rate throughout the night, showing that it had been racing at a dangerously high rate. This information was crucial in determining the severity of his condition and the need for immediate medical intervention.

What happened after he went to the hospital?

After informing the medical staff about his Apple Watch, Christopher Oakley underwent further tests, which led to the diagnosis of a minor heart attack. He underwent emergency double bypass surgery a few days later.

What is Christopher Oakley’s message to others?

Christopher Oakley encourages others to consider using wearable devices, particularly the Apple Watch, for monitoring their health. He believes that these devices have the potential to save lives by providing important data to healthcare professionals.