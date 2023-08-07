Eutelsat Communications: Leading Satellite Operator with a Global Reach

Eutelsat Communications, established in 1977, is a prominent satellite operator with a vast fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure. Their primary objective is to facilitate effective communication for clients across various markets, such as Video, Data, Government, Fixed, and Mobile Broadband, irrespective of their geographical location.

The company excels in broadcasting services, delivering around 7,000 television channels to over one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Eutelsat is dedicated to ensuring seamless connectivity and entertainment for individuals worldwide.

In addition to their business ventures, Eutelsat is deeply committed to promoting sustainable development and bridging the digital divide. They utilize their in-orbit resources to support these initiatives while also prioritizing the preservation of a safe and uncluttered space environment.

Eutelsat Communications prides itself on its diverse workforce, consisting of 1,200 employees from 50 different countries. They foster a socially responsible and inclusive work culture, striving to deliver the highest quality of service to their esteemed clients.

With their extensive satellite fleet and ground infrastructure, Eutelsat is able to provide reliable and efficient communication solutions on a global scale. They continue to innovate and evolve, staying at the forefront of satellite technology to meet the growing demands of their clients worldwide.

Eutelsat Communications is truly a leader in the satellite industry, constantly striving to enhance connectivity, expand access to information, and bring people closer together.