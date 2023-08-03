Clas Ohlson: Simplifying Home Fixing

Clas Ohlson, founded in Insjön, Sweden in 1918, has transitioned from a mail order business into a retail company with a presence in three markets. With over 5,000 employees and annual sales of approximately 8.8 billion SEK, Clas Ohlson is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The company’s core mission remains the same – to help and inspire individuals in enhancing their daily lives. Clas Ohlson achieves this by offering smart, simple, and practical solutions at attractive prices. Home improvement is the primary focus, aiming to make home fixing accessible and effortless for everyone.

Clas Ohlson’s responsible approach towards simplifying home fixing is reflected in their constantly expanding range of products. They provide customers with a wide selection of tools, equipment, and materials necessary for various home improvement projects. Furthermore, Clas Ohlson offers expert advice and guidance through knowledgeable staff members, ensuring customers have the necessary support to tackle any project.

Beyond their commitment to accessible home fixing, Clas Ohlson prioritizes sustainability. They actively take steps to reduce their environmental impact by focusing on energy efficiency, responsible sourcing, and waste reduction. Clas Ohlson recognizes the importance of adopting environmentally friendly practices and aims to inspire customers to make more sustainable choices.

Clas Ohlson’s dedication to helping customers extends beyond their physical stores. They provide online resources, including tutorials and guides, to assist individuals in completing their home improvement tasks with ease and confidence. The company’s website, about.clasohlson.com/en, offers more detailed information about their responsible approach towards simplifying home fixing.

With a long-standing history and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Clas Ohlson continues to be a reliable destination for individuals seeking practical and affordable solutions for their home improvement needs.