Revolutionizing Home Security: The Abode Edge Camera

The world of home security cameras is about to be transformed with the introduction of the Abode Edge Camera. This groundbreaking device brings together AI-at-the-edge capabilities, an impressive transmission range, and outstanding battery life performance to provide homeowners with unparalleled security and peace of mind.

Unlike traditional security cameras that are often limited by their fixed field of view, the Abode Edge Camera breaks free from these restrictions. According to Chris Carney, Founder and CEO of Abode Systems, most home security cameras face away from the home, leaving what matters most – the home itself – out of frame. However, with the Edge Camera, Abode aims to change this by offering a new era of camera solutions that can be deployed at the edge of the property, bringing the focus back to the home.

One of the key features of the Abode Edge Camera is its remarkable transmission range of over 1.5 miles. This extended range is made possible through a partnership with Morse Micro and their Wi-Fi certified HaLow system-on-chip solution. Unlike regular Wi-Fi, HaLow operates on narrow RF bands, allowing it to overcome obstacles and deliver reliable performance even in areas congested with devices and cameras.

In addition to its impressive range, the Abode Edge Camera boasts an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. It is equipped with a rechargeable 6,000 mAh lithium-ion battery, offering up to one year of battery life on a single charge. The camera also features advanced AI processing capabilities such as object detection, facial recognition, and anomaly detection.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with any existing Abode home security system, the Edge Camera can function independently or be part of a larger network of cameras. Abode is also introducing a new single-camera video plan priced at $3.99 per month, offering AI-powered Smart Detect, live view on demand, and a 10-day timeline for accessing and downloading video clips. For customers with multiple cameras, the Standard Plan priced at $6.99 per month provides extended timeline access, live view, and AI-enhanced Smart Detect for unlimited cameras.

While the Abode Edge Camera currently supports Google Assistant, the company has expressed a desire to add HomeKit support in a future firmware update, expanding compatibility options for users.

