AAEON Launches BOXER-6406-ADN Compact Embedded Computer for Smart Factory Applications

Leading provider of embedded PC solutions, AAEON, has officially launched the BOXER-6406-ADN, a compact and fanless embedded computer designed for the smart factory market. The system is built upon the Intel Atom® Processor X Series/Intel® Processor N-series Processor platform.

The BOXER-6406-ADN is built to withstand the demands of industrial projects, with an operational temperature range of -20°C to 60°C. It also features a wide voltage input range of 9V to 36V, over/under-voltage current protection, and short-circuit protection. The system is designed for durability with IEC 68-2-27 anti-shock tolerance and advanced anti-vibration capabilities. Additionally, lockable I/O connectors have been included to protect against wear and tear.

Measuring just 186mm x 104.6mm x 49.1mm, the compact chassis of the BOXER-6406-ADN can be easily wall-mounted for convenient deployment. The system utilizes passive cooling mechanisms instead of fans to prevent the accumulation of contaminants in smart factory environments.

The BOXER-6406-ADN is available in different SKUs, powered by the Intel® Processor N200, Intel® Processor N50, or Intel Atom® x7211E. These selections offer a balance of power-efficiency and capable processing performance.

In terms of system memory, the BOXER-6406-ADN provides 32GB of DDR5 running at 4800Mhz via a SODIMM slot. It also offers a range of industrially conducive interfaces, including DB-9 and DB-15 ports for RS-232/422/485 and digital I/O functions. The system features two RJ-45 ports for Intel® I226-LM ethernet running at 2.5GbE, dual HDMI ports, and four USB type-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2).

Flexible storage options are available with a 2.5″ SATA drive and an M.2 2280 M-Key, while additional expansion is supported by an M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi, as well as full-size Mini Card and SIM slots.

AAEON states that the rugged, compact, and fanless construction of the BOXER-6406-ADN, combined with its high-speed interfaces, make it ideal for smart factory applications such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), edge gateways, and automated manufacturing. The product is now available for order through AAEON’s eShop and standard sales channels.