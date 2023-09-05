Quantum Light States Drive High Harmonic Generation: Implications for Extended Spectral Cutoff

Researchers at Technion–Israel Institute of Technology have developed a new theory that sheds light on the physics behind non-perturbative interactions driven by quantum light. The study, published in Nature Physics, presents a framework that could guide future experiments and the development of quantum technology.

Led by Professors Ido Kaminer, Oren Cohen, and Michael Krueger, the research groups focused on high harmonic generation (HHG). HHG is a nonlinear process where intense pulses of light cause matter to emit high-harmonics of the driving light pulse. Previous explanations of HHG were based on classical theories, which presented a challenge for relating different foundational phenomena in physics.

The team’s first paper, published in Nature Communications in 2020, proposed a unified framework for photonics phenomena, including HHG, based on quantum optics principles. However, these experiments were still driven by classical laser fields. It was believed that quantum light was not intense enough to produce HHG until works by Prof. Maria Chekhova demonstrated the existence of intense quantum light called bright squeezed vacuum.

The new investigation conducted by the research team builds upon these findings and explores the implications of using bright squeezed vacuum as the driving field for HHG. The results showed that when the system is driven by bright squeezed vacuum, it emits more harmonics compared to being illuminated by classical coherent light, even with the same average intensity, frequency, and polarization.

This study opens up the field of quantum high harmonic generation and provides a deeper understanding of the quantum properties of light in strong-field interactions. These findings could have significant implications for future experiments and the development of quantum technologies.

