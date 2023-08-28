Caltech Researchers Develop System to Track and Influence Cellular Behavior Using RNA

Researchers at Caltech have developed a new system that allows for the tracking and manipulation of RNA in living cells. The system, called COURIER (Controlled Output and Uptake of RNA for Interrogation, Expression, and Regulation), addresses the challenge of studying RNA in cells over time without destroying them.

RNA molecules contain the instructions for making proteins that cells use for various functions. By studying RNA, researchers can gain insights into cellular processes and diseases. However, current technologies for analyzing RNA require killing the cells, providing only a snapshot of the cell’s state at the moment of death.

The COURIER system allows scientists to study the RNA in cells over time without disrupting the cells. It involves genetically engineering cells to package their own RNA in self-assembling protein containers. These containers, called vesicles, can then be secreted out of the cell membrane without disrupting the cell itself.

This technology has both research and therapeutic applications. In the research realm, the exported RNA can be analyzed to track changes in cell populations during processes such as embryonic development and cancer. In therapeutic applications, the exported RNA can be delivered to other cells, allowing for the expression of specific proteins encoded by the RNA.

The ability to manipulate RNA within cells has significant potential for treating diseases. For example, mRNA vaccines, such as those for COVID-19, work by delivering mRNA into cells to induce the production of antibodies against the virus. The COURIER system could enable the delivery of mRNA to specific cell types for various therapeutic purposes.

This research was conducted by scientists from Caltech’s Elowitz laboratory, in collaboration with the laboratories of Pamela Bjorkman and Carlos Lois. The study was published in the journal Cell.

