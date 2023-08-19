Vinyl Turntables: The House of Marley Introduces the Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable

Vinyl turntables have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Many older individuals enjoy the nostalgia and desire to listen to music in its “purest” form. For younger people who never experienced the heyday of vinyl records, there is curiosity and a desire for a different listening experience than what phones and computers offer. The House of Marley, known for their commitment to sustainability, brings elegance, sound quality, and sustainability together with their newest turntable.

The Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable pays homage to the iconic Bob Marley and offers improved sound quality compared to previous models. It features a bamboo plinth, a glass platter, a replaceable Audio-Technica 95E elliptical stylus, and a double-sided cork slipmat for added enjoyment. Bluetooth connectivity allows for pairing with speakers and other devices. The lightweight aluminum headshell and tonearm enhance tracking ability.

The use of solid bamboo for the plinth and a glass platter results in a denser turntable that absorbs motor and bearing noise, providing cleaner and more accurate sound reproduction. The Stir It Up turntable also places a strong emphasis on sustainability, utilizing bamboo, aluminum, and glass which are all easily recyclable materials. Additionally, cork made from stripped-down bark is used in its construction.

One unique feature of this turntable is its double-sided slipmat. On one side, there is a simple black cork design, while the other side features a zoetrope with vibrant colors and mesmerizing graphics reminiscent of Bob Marley himself. The Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable is priced at $399.99, but there are bundle options available that include Bluetooth speakers. Moreover, for every purchase, the company will make a donation to Project Marley, which supports global reforestation through the One Tree Planted campaign.