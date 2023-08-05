Apple Watch Introduces New Speed and Cadence Sensor Feature for Bike Ride Tracking

Apple Watch has introduced a new feature in watchOS 10 that allows direct pairing of speed and cadence sensors for more detailed bike ride tracking. This feature eliminates the need for third-party apps and integrates directly with the Workouts, Fitness, and Health apps.

In watchOS 10, users can pair compatible sensors with their Apple Watch to track additional metrics such as cadence, speed, and power. The speed and cadence sensors tested were from Moofit and were relatively easy to attach with the included rubber bands. These sensors run on CR2032 batteries that last approximately 9 to 12 months.

To pair the sensors, users simply need to insert the batteries and activate them. The Apple Watch’s Bluetooth settings will then detect the sensors, even though the sensor names may appear as gibberish. Once paired, users can start a cycling workout and view the speed and cadence metrics directly on the Apple Watch or on the Live Activity view on their iPhone.

While the Bluetooth connection had a momentary lag, the speeds displayed were accurate and provided a convenient boost for those looking to track their biking activity in more detail. The Moofit sensors tested are available on Amazon in a pack of two for $32.99.

Overall, this new speed sensor feature enhances the functionality of Apple Watch for avid bike riders, making it easier to track and analyze their cycling workouts.